Rusticl Lands Fixes For Rust-OpenCL Discrete GPU Support, Preps SPIR-V Program Support
Karol Herbst merged a set of "must have" fixes for Rusticl support around graphics processors with discrete video memory. Karol commented:
This fixes some corner case problems with non blocking memory maps, but also adds shadowing of unmapable resources (e.g. tiled images). The old code relied on drivers pipe_transfers to get this right, but OpenCL requires us to be more explicit about when do synchronize transfers and the real resource.
A set of 7 patches provide these important fixes for dGPU users on Mesa wanting to experiment with Rusticl.
Karol continues rapidly improving this Rust-written OpenCL implementation for Mesa Gallium3D.
While not yet merged, this week Karol also opened this merge request working on SPIR-V program support. SPIR-V is already used internally by Rusticl while that pending code is about getting Rusticl able to consume external SPIR-V programs. This will be important moving forward for the possible Rusticl support for SYCL and HIP consumption.