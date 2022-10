Rusticl Lands Fixes For Rust-OpenCL Discrete GPU Support, Preps SPIR-V Program Support

This fixes some corner case problems with non blocking memory maps, but also adds shadowing of unmapable resources (e.g. tiled images). The old code relied on drivers pipe_transfers to get this right, but OpenCL requires us to be more explicit about when do synchronize transfers and the real resource.

Merged for Mesa 22.3 one month ago was Rusticl as a new OpenCL implementation written in Rust . Since then Karol Herbst of Red Hat, who has led the work on this new driver front-end, has been working to get Rusticl running on more Gallium3D drivers and even atop Zink for execution with Vulkan drivers . Much of his testing/focus so far has been making use of integrated GPUs while an important patch series was merged this evening for discrete GPU fixes.Karol Herbst merged a set of "must have" fixes for Rusticl support around graphics processors with discrete video memory. Karol commented:A set of 7 patches provide these important fixes for dGPU users on Mesa wanting to experiment with Rusticl.



Karol continues rapidly improving this Rust-written OpenCL implementation for Mesa Gallium3D.

While not yet merged, this week Karol also opened this merge request working on SPIR-V program support. SPIR-V is already used internally by Rusticl while that pending code is about getting Rusticl able to consume external SPIR-V programs. This will be important moving forward for the possible Rusticl support for SYCL and HIP consumption.