Rusticl Lands Fixes For Rust-OpenCL Discrete GPU Support, Preps SPIR-V Program Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 October 2022 at 07:56 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Merged for Mesa 22.3 one month ago was Rusticl as a new OpenCL implementation written in Rust. Since then Karol Herbst of Red Hat, who has led the work on this new driver front-end, has been working to get Rusticl running on more Gallium3D drivers and even atop Zink for execution with Vulkan drivers. Much of his testing/focus so far has been making use of integrated GPUs while an important patch series was merged this evening for discrete GPU fixes.

Karol Herbst merged a set of "must have" fixes for Rusticl support around graphics processors with discrete video memory. Karol commented:
This fixes some corner case problems with non blocking memory maps, but also adds shadowing of unmapable resources (e.g. tiled images). The old code relied on drivers pipe_transfers to get this right, but OpenCL requires us to be more explicit about when do synchronize transfers and the real resource.

A set of 7 patches provide these important fixes for dGPU users on Mesa wanting to experiment with Rusticl.


Karol continues rapidly improving this Rust-written OpenCL implementation for Mesa Gallium3D.


While not yet merged, this week Karol also opened this merge request working on SPIR-V program support. SPIR-V is already used internally by Rusticl while that pending code is about getting Rusticl able to consume external SPIR-V programs. This will be important moving forward for the possible Rusticl support for SYCL and HIP consumption.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa 22.2.1 Released With Dozens Of OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Fixes
Zink Lands Async Pipeline Precompiles For Better Performance, Less Game Stuttering
Zink Could Prove An Interesting Solution For Evolving OpenGL
Rusticl Can Run Atop Zink Gallium3D Atop Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver
Rusticl Shows Great Start For Rust OpenCL In Mesa - Might Support SYCL In The Future
Blumenkrantz Flushes 17.1k Lines Of Old Mesa Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 5.27 Planning To Be The Last Plasma 5 Feature Release
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Steam Deck Now Available For Immediate Ordering, Steam Deck Dock Also In-Stock
Canonical Now Providing Free Ubuntu Pro Subscriptions For Up To 5 Systems
AMD Continues Working Toward HDR Display Support For The Linux Desktop
Wireshark 4.0 Network Protocol Analyzer Released
More Arm SoCs, Smartphones & NVIDIA Control Backbone Bus Enabled With Linux 6.1
KDE Welcomes Ghostwriter To Its Collection Of Apps