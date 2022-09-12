Mesa 22.3 Lands New "Rusticl" OpenCL 3.0 Implementation

Karol Herbst of Red Hat has seen his new "Rusticl" implementation merged into mainline Mesa! Mesa 22.3 next quarter will introduce this new Rust-written OpenCL 3.0 implementation that will hopefully be more successful than the existing Gallium3D "Clover" OpenCL driver.

For the past year Karol has been working on Rusticl in part as an experiment of Rust code within Mesa. Rusticl has been focusing on OpenCL 3.0 support, running real applications like Darktable, and boasting OpenCL image support.

Rusticl can pass the OpenCL 3.0 conformance test suite (CTS), image and printf support are among the notable features supported, and continues to be worked on by Karol and others. Assuming you have a modern Rust toolchain all setup, when running Mesa 22.3 or mainline Git, the "-Dgallium-rusticl=true -Dllvm=enabled -Drust_std=2021" options can be used for enabling the new Rusticl support. The Gallium3D driver compatibility with Rusticl currently appears limited but will hopefully be improved upon in short order.


More details on the now-merged new OpenCL implementation for Mesa via the merge request. Landing Rusticl added 13.5k lines of code to the Mesa code-base.
