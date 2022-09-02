Mesa's Rust OpenCL Implementation Expected To Be Merged In Coming Days
As part of experimenting with using Rust code inside Mesa, longtime Mesa developer Karol Herbst of Red Hat has been developing Rusticl as a new Rust-based OpenCL implementation for Gallium3D and an alternative to the long-standing "Clover" OpenCL state tracker. That Rusticl code with the initial Rust infrastructure for Mesa is expected to be merged in the coming days.
Rusticl has been working on OpenCL 3.0 support and other modern OpenCL features for this freshly-written Rust code. It's also managed to run Darktable and other OpenCL programs that in the past have been hiccups for Clover due to lacking OpenCL image support.
Karol Herbst has shared that the Rusticl code should soon be merged. He wrote today in the merge request for Rusticl:
soo... I think I'll merge the rusticl stuff some time next week unless somebody points out things which should be addressed. Might address some more of the Rust review until then, but I think it's more or less ready to land :)
So this Rust integration and Rusticl for Rust OpenCL inside Mesa looks like it should be wrapped up then for the Mesa 22.3 release next quarter.
