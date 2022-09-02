Mesa's Rust OpenCL Implementation Expected To Be Merged In Coming Days

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 September 2022 at 06:02 AM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
As part of experimenting with using Rust code inside Mesa, longtime Mesa developer Karol Herbst of Red Hat has been developing Rusticl as a new Rust-based OpenCL implementation for Gallium3D and an alternative to the long-standing "Clover" OpenCL state tracker. That Rusticl code with the initial Rust infrastructure for Mesa is expected to be merged in the coming days.

Rusticl has been working on OpenCL 3.0 support and other modern OpenCL features for this freshly-written Rust code. It's also managed to run Darktable and other OpenCL programs that in the past have been hiccups for Clover due to lacking OpenCL image support.


Karol Herbst has shared that the Rusticl code should soon be merged. He wrote today in the merge request for Rusticl:
soo... I think I'll merge the rusticl stuff some time next week unless somebody points out things which should be addressed. Might address some more of the Rust review until then, but I think it's more or less ready to land :)

So this Rust integration and Rusticl for Rust OpenCL inside Mesa looks like it should be wrapped up then for the Mesa 22.3 release next quarter.
4 Comments
Related News
Mesa's LLVMpipe Driver Begins Experimenting With AVX-512 Optimizations Ahead Of Zen 4
Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa Drivers Begin Properly Identifying Arc Graphics Hardware
Mesa's Zink Adds Async Compute Pipeline Creation
Mesa CI Begins Making Use Of Mold Linker For "Substantial" Performance Improvement
Asahi Linux May Have OpenGL 2.1 For Apple M1/M2 By Year's End
Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Sees Uptick In Activity This Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support
NetworkManager 1.40 Released With Multi-Path TCP Support, Other Improvements
Compiz 0.9.14.2 Released After Two Years
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Onboard With GNOME's "Device Security" Screen