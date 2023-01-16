Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RBOS Updated As The Linux Live Environment Showcasing The Latest Wayland Code
RebeccaBlackOS was quick to pick up new Wayland features during the early experimental years of Wayland on the Linux desktop. RBOS made it easy to try out Wayland before the major Linux desktop players were ready.
RBOS during the early years of Wayland...
RBOS has seen less updates in more recent years as Wayland support across the software ecosystem has matured. However, yesterday marked a new release with RebeccaBlackOS 2023-01-16. The updated RBOS is shipping:
Wayland Libraries:
* Wayland Master
* Weston Master
Wayland Toolkits and Applications:
* Wayland enabled Clutter
* Wayland enabled SDL
* Wayland enabled GTK
* Wayland enabled Qt
* Wayland enabled EFL/Elementary
* Wayland enabled FreeGLUT
* Wayland enabled GLFW
* Wayland enabled mpv
* Wayland enabled gstreamer
* KDE Frameworks Wayland programs
Wayland Desktops:
* Weston's Example Desktop
* Liri
* Gnome-shell
* KDE Plasma
* Enlightenment
* Wayfire / Mate
* Sway
* Mir
Other Features:
* A graphical utility for configuring udev for weston multiseat/multi pointer
* A functional Wayland login manager written in Bash, that supports user switching and session selection, multiple seats, rotational session logs, and a wlprofile file.
* waypipe for remote Wayland, and a script utility built around it, to make it easy to save and reuse connections. (Passwords are not saved)
Those wanting to try out this Wayland proving grounds of sort live Linux environment can find the ISOs up on SourceForge.