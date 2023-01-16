RBOS Updated As The Linux Live Environment Showcasing The Latest Wayland Code

For over a decade now RebeccaBlackOS "RBOS" has been around as a live Linux environment intended to showcase the latest Wayland code from various desktops/compositors to other Wayland-native software. RBOS pre-dates many of the major Linux distributions offering any Wayland support out-of-the-box.

RebeccaBlackOS was quick to pick up new Wayland features during the early experimental years of Wayland on the Linux desktop. RBOS made it easy to try out Wayland before the major Linux desktop players were ready.


RBOS during the early years of Wayland...


RBOS has seen less updates in more recent years as Wayland support across the software ecosystem has matured. However, yesterday marked a new release with RebeccaBlackOS 2023-01-16. The updated RBOS is shipping:

Wayland Libraries:
* Wayland Master
* Weston Master
Wayland Toolkits and Applications:
* Wayland enabled Clutter
* Wayland enabled SDL
* Wayland enabled GTK
* Wayland enabled Qt
* Wayland enabled EFL/Elementary
* Wayland enabled FreeGLUT
* Wayland enabled GLFW
* Wayland enabled mpv
* Wayland enabled gstreamer
* KDE Frameworks Wayland programs

Wayland Desktops:
* Weston's Example Desktop
* Liri
* Gnome-shell
* KDE Plasma
* Enlightenment
* Wayfire / Mate
* Sway
* Mir

Other Features:
* A graphical utility for configuring udev for weston multiseat/multi pointer
* A functional Wayland login manager written in Bash, that supports user switching and session selection, multiple seats, rotational session logs, and a wlprofile file.
* waypipe for remote Wayland, and a script utility built around it, to make it easy to save and reuse connections. (Passwords are not saved)

Those wanting to try out this Wayland proving grounds of sort live Linux environment can find the ISOs up on SourceForge.
10 Comments
