Qt 6.4.3 Released With 300+ Fixes
Qt 6.4.3 is out today as the newest point release to this current stable series of the Qt6 tool-kit. This release is another big one with 300+ fixes in tow.
Qt 6.4.3 was published today as a maintenance update and comes with 300+ known bug fixes along with security updates and other improvements compared to the prior Qt 6.4 point releases. Qt 6.4.3 has two Qt Wayland crash issues resolved, upgrades to SQLite 3.41, and has a variety of other fixes throughout the massive toolkit. There are the release notes if wondering about particular fixes in Qt 6.4.3.
The brief release announcement for today's Qt 6.4.3 debut can be found on Qt.io.
Qt 6.5 meanwhile is the next feature release of the toolkit. Qt 6.5 originally was scheduled for release on 30 March but has been running slightly behind schedule, so we'll see when it debuts but quite likely will be pushed back sometime into April given the current release status. Qt 6.5 is introducing several new modules and other enhancements.
