Qt 6.5 Beta Released With New Modules

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 22 December 2022 at 10:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
The Qt Group has released Qt 6.5 beta just in time for Christmas as what will be their next toolkit feature release premiering as stable around the end of Q1.

Qt 6.5 beta introduces three new modules to the Qt6 world and continues making other additions and refinements to existing modules. Some of the changes to find so far with the Qt 6.5 toolkit include:

- Qt Quick Effect Maker is a new module for creating high performance shader effects with Qt Quick.

- Qt Location is a new technology preview module for rendering 2D maps within a Qt Quick application.

- Qt Grpc is the third new module that provides QtGrpc and QtProtobuf. With QtGrpc it enables communication with gRPC services and QtProtobuf for dealing with protobuf .proto-specifications.

- Qt Quick has seen improvements to its TableView.

- Various new classes added for the Qt Serial Bus module.

- Qt 6.5 is also adding a native Wayland interface.


Downloads and more information on today's Qt 6.5 beta via Qt.io.
