KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 November 2023 at 06:24 AM EST. 12 Comments
KDE
It's been an exciting week in the KDE space as along with releasing Plasma 6.0 Alpha, they have also committed to shipping Plasma 6.0 with the Wayland session being enabled by default.

Plasma 6.0 will still have X11 support but out-of-the-box it will attempt to use the Wayland session. Prominent KDE developer Nate Graham shared this highlight along with other interesting KDE achievements for this past week:

- KDE Plasma 6.0 will be Wayland by default. The remaining blocker bugs are being addressed and the developers feel it's good enough to have the Wayland session by default for Plasma 6.0.

- An overhaul to the Breeze app style.

- Preliminary support for playing HDR-capable games on HDR-capable displays with the Plasma Wayland session.

- Better printer integration within the KDE System Settings.

- The Plasma panel settings area has been redesigned (again).

- Ark is now much faster at compressing files using XZ and Zstd by enabling multi-threading.

- Plasma's start time is up to a few seconds faster.

- The Meta + Escape shortcut will now launch the KDE System Monitor.

- Various KDE multi-screen issues have been fixed.

More details on these KDE improvements for the week via Nate's blog.
