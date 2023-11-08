KDE Plasma 6.0 Alpha Released With KDE Frameworks 6 & KDE Gear Updates Too

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Today marks the on-time alpha release of the "KDE 6th Megarelease" -- this encompasses the KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop, KDE Frameworks 6 libraries, and KDE Gear applications.In working toward the KDE Plasma 6.0, KDE Gear & KDE Frameworks 6.0 stable releases for the end of February, today marks the alpha release. This also marks the point at which more feature development begins shifting over to stabilization and bug fixing. Coming up next will be the Beta 1 release at the end of November, a second beta just before Christmas, and two release candidates in January. If all goes well, Plasma 6.0 and KF6 with KDE Gear 24.02 will ship as stable on 28 February.



Yes, the KDE desktop cube effect is back in Plasma 6.0.