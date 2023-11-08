KDE Plasma 6.0 Alpha Released With KDE Frameworks 6 & KDE Gear Updates Too

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 November 2023 at 11:41 AM EST. 11 Comments
Today marks the on-time alpha release of the "KDE 6th Megarelease" -- this encompasses the KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop, KDE Frameworks 6 libraries, and KDE Gear applications.

In working toward the KDE Plasma 6.0, KDE Gear & KDE Frameworks 6.0 stable releases for the end of February, today marks the alpha release. This also marks the point at which more feature development begins shifting over to stabilization and bug fixing. Coming up next will be the Beta 1 release at the end of November, a second beta just before Christmas, and two release candidates in January. If all goes well, Plasma 6.0 and KF6 with KDE Gear 24.02 will ship as stable on 28 February.

Yes, the KDE desktop cube effect is back in Plasma 6.0.


The KDE components have been ported over to the Qt6 toolkit as the most dramatic change. There's also been countless refinements to KDE Plasma 6.0 and new features added as we've been talking about on Phoronix for many months at this point.

Those wanting to fetch the KDE 6th Megarelease Alpha can find all the details on KDE.org.
