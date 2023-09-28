OpenZFS 2.1.13 Brings Linux 6.5 Kernel Compatibility

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 28 September 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
While OpenZFS 2.2 is nearing release, OpenZFS 2.1.13 was released on Wednesday as the latest stable point release for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems.

In addition to the usual assortment of bug-fixes, making OpenZFS 2.1.13 more prominent is that it adds Linux 6.5 kernel compatibility. The Linux 6.5 upstream kernel can now be used with the OpenZFS 2.1.13 out-of-tree modules, which is great news for the likes of Ubuntu 23.10 that use Linux 6.5 by default. Ubuntu 23.10 restores the ZFS root file-system installation support with its new installer, in case you missed that Phoronix news a few weeks ago. OpenZFS continues to retain compatibility with Linux kernel versions all the way back to Linux 3.10.

Ubuntu experimental OpenZFS install


OpenZFS 2.1.13 also has various Zed fixes, fixing L2ARC write size calculating logic, making use of C99 flexible array members rather than an old style struct hack, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on OpenZFS 2.1.13 via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
PuzzleFS Continues Striving To Be The Best File-System For Containers
Linux Patches To Begin Removing ReiserFS From Default Kernel Builds
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
Linux 6.6 SMB Client To Allow Adjusting Cache Time For Directory Contents
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
Intel To Further Collaborate With Red Hat, Canonical & SUSE For Intel-Optimized Linux Distros
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
GNOME 45 Released With New Apps, New Activities Indicator
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
Wine Wayland Driver Updated With Basic Window Management Capabilities
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+