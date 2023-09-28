OpenZFS 2.1.13 Brings Linux 6.5 Kernel Compatibility
While OpenZFS 2.2 is nearing release, OpenZFS 2.1.13 was released on Wednesday as the latest stable point release for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems.
In addition to the usual assortment of bug-fixes, making OpenZFS 2.1.13 more prominent is that it adds Linux 6.5 kernel compatibility. The Linux 6.5 upstream kernel can now be used with the OpenZFS 2.1.13 out-of-tree modules, which is great news for the likes of Ubuntu 23.10 that use Linux 6.5 by default. Ubuntu 23.10 restores the ZFS root file-system installation support with its new installer, in case you missed that Phoronix news a few weeks ago. OpenZFS continues to retain compatibility with Linux kernel versions all the way back to Linux 3.10.
OpenZFS 2.1.13 also has various Zed fixes, fixing L2ARC write size calculating logic, making use of C99 flexible array members rather than an old style struct hack, and other fixes.
Downloads and more details on OpenZFS 2.1.13 via GitHub.
1 Comment