OpenZFS 2.2-rc4 Delivers Last Minute Fixes
OpenZFS 2.2 has been in the works to provide Linux container support, BLAKE3 checksumming, block cloning and other new features. It's looking like that release will be wrapped up soon while released on Thursday was v2.2-rc4 to help encourage last minute testing of this file-system driver for Linux and FreeBSD systems.
It's been over one month since OpenZFS 2.2-rc3 while released overnight was the OpenZFS 2.2-rc4 release as what may be the last development release before declaring v2.2 as stable. OpenZFS 2.2-rc4 brings compatibility for Intel QuickAssist Technology 1.7 (QAT 1.7), various ZIL fixes, dropping the old fastwrite mechanism, avoiding saving/restoring AMX registers to avoid an Intel Sapphire Rapids processor bug, and a variety of other bug fixes.
OpenZFS 2.2-rc4 continues to support Linux 3.10 to Linux 6.4 kernels. There's no mention of the recently released Linux 6.5, so that looks to possibly be out of the scope for this imminent release. On the FreeBSD side FreeBSD 12.2 and newer continue to be supported.
This open-source ZFS file-system test release can be downloaded from GitHub.
