OpenZFS 2.2-rc3 Released With Linux 6.4 Support
Prior OpenZFS 2.2 release candidates have worked on Linux 6.4 kernel compatibility while with 2.2-rc3 the meta tracker on Linux 6.4 support has been marked as completed. OpenZFS 2.2 will work on Linux 3.10 through Linux 6.4 stable kernels or FreeBSD 12.2 and newer.
OpenZFS 2.2-rc3 also brings several other bug fixes, implementing file-system-side clone ioctls and copy/clone functions.
More broadly for OpenZFS 2.2, this feature release is bringing fully-adaptive ARC eviction, block cloning, scrub error log, Linux container support, BLAKE3 checksums, and corrective ZFS receive support.
The Linux container support for OpenZFS 2.2 includes IDMAPPED mounts in the user name-space, OverlayFS support, and Linux namespace delegation support. The performance results of using BLAKE3 hashing compared to algorithms is quite positive, especially with BLAKE3 supporting AVX2 and AVX-512 optimized modes. The OpenZFS BLAKE3 performance is similar to Edon-R but without caveats.
The block cloning support for OpenZFS allows for cloning a file or a subset of its blocks into another file or the same file by creating additional references to the data blocks but not copying the data itself. Block cloning is also described as "a fast, manual deduplication."
Downloads and more details on today's OpenZFS 2.2-rc3 test release via GitHub.