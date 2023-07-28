OpenZFS 2.2-rc3 Released With Linux 6.4 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 28 July 2023 at 08:00 AM EDT. 7 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
It appears the OpenZFS 2.2 file-system driver for Linux and FreeBSD systems will see its release very soon while out today is the third release candidate.

Prior OpenZFS 2.2 release candidates have worked on Linux 6.4 kernel compatibility while with 2.2-rc3 the meta tracker on Linux 6.4 support has been marked as completed. OpenZFS 2.2 will work on Linux 3.10 through Linux 6.4 stable kernels or FreeBSD 12.2 and newer.

OpenZFS 2.2-rc3 also brings several other bug fixes, implementing file-system-side clone ioctls and copy/clone functions.

More broadly for OpenZFS 2.2, this feature release is bringing fully-adaptive ARC eviction, block cloning, scrub error log, Linux container support, BLAKE3 checksums, and corrective ZFS receive support.

The Linux container support for OpenZFS 2.2 includes IDMAPPED mounts in the user name-space, OverlayFS support, and Linux namespace delegation support. The performance results of using BLAKE3 hashing compared to algorithms is quite positive, especially with BLAKE3 supporting AVX2 and AVX-512 optimized modes. The OpenZFS BLAKE3 performance is similar to Edon-R but without caveats.

OpenZFS logo


The block cloning support for OpenZFS allows for cloning a file or a subset of its blocks into another file or the same file by creating additional references to the data blocks but not copying the data itself. Block cloning is also described as "a fast, manual deduplication."

Downloads and more details on today's OpenZFS 2.2-rc3 test release via GitHub.
7 Comments
Related News
EROFS File-System Adding DEFLATE Compression Support
OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 Brings Linux 6.5 Compatibility Fixes, Other Bugs Addressed
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
Bcachefs File-System Plans To Try Again To Land In Linux 6.6
It's Looking Like Bcachefs Won't Be Merged For Linux 6.5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
Linux Kernel Mitigated For "Zenbleed" Vulnerability Affecting AMD Zen 2 CPUs
Debian 12.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Intel Details APX - Advanced Performance Extensions
AMD Linux Graphics No Longer Unusable For Blender Developers: 251 To 9 Seconds Speed-Up
Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator