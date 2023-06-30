OpenZFS 2.2-rc1 Brings Linux Container Support, BLAKE3 Checksums, Block Cloning

While OpenZFS 3.0 has been talked about for a few years with macOS support, it doesn't appear to be on the immediate horizon and the OpenZFS 2.2 release is being worked on currently for providing a few new features to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation on Linux and FreeBSD systems.

Out ahead of the US holiday weekend is OpenZFS 2.2-rc1 to make for some exciting testing. New features of OpenZFS 2.2 found with today's release candidate is fully-adaptive ARC eviction, block cloning, scrub error log, Linux container support, BLAKE3 checksums, and corrective zfs receive support.

The Linux container support for OpenZFS 2.2 includes IDMAPPED mounts in the user name-space, OverlayFS support, and Linux namespace delegation support.

The performance results of using BLAKE3 hashing compared to algorithms is quite positive, especially with BLAKE3 supporting AVX2 and AVX-512 optimized modes. The OpenZFS BLAKE3 performance is similar to Edon-R but without caveats.

The block cloning support for OpenZFS allows for cloning a file or a subset of its blocks into another file or the same file by creating additional references to the data blocks but not copying the data itself. Block cloning is also described as "a fast, manual deduplication."

Downloads and more details on OpenZFS 2.2-rc1 via GitHub. OpenZFS 2.2-rc1 supports Linux 3.10 to Linux 6.3 kernel usage and FreeBSD 12.2+ compatibility.
