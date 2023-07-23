OpenBSD Finally Lands Support For Updating AMD CPU Microcode

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 23 July 2023 at 05:06 PM EDT. 2 Comments
BSD
Within the very latest OpenBSD "current" code is now support for being able to apply AMD CPU microcode updates.

With a set of patches merged this weekend to OpenBSD, there is now the ability to update CPU microcode for AMD processors. The ports/sysutils/firmware/amd has also been added for pushing out all of the AMD CPU microcode binaries. On OpenBSD is the fw_update utility for fetching and applying non-free firmware packages, with the newly-committed patches for the AMD CPU microcode support including the fw_update matching for AMD processors.

Like on Linux and other platforms, this allows for running updated AMD processor microcode when the version is newer than what's found baked into the processor itself or shipped by the system BIOS as an updated microcode at system initialization time.

AMD Ryzen CPUs


This AMD CPU microcode updating on OpenBSD complements existing support for Intel CPU microcode updating on this BSD operating system.

More details on the AMD CPU microcode updating for OpenBSD can be found via the OpenBSD Journal.
2 Comments
Related News
FreeBSD Celebrating Its 30th Anniversary
FreeBSD Has A Great Start To 2023 With Numerous Accomplishments
FreeBSD 13.2 Released With WireGuard Driver, ASLR By Default For 64-bit Executables
OpenBSD 7.3 Released With AMD RDNA3 Graphics, Guided Disk Encryption
MidnightBSD 3.0.1 Released With Security Fixes, rc.d Scripts Cleanup
FreeBSD 13.2-RC6 Released Due To Lingering Issue
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features
ASUS Will Take Over Intel's NUC Systems Line Moving Ahead
Linux kCFI/FineIBT Weaknesses Addressed By Rewriting Some Assembly In C
XWayland 23.2 RC1 Brings Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, Emulated Input
Linux Mint 21.2 Released With Cinnamon Enhancements, Other Desktop Polishing