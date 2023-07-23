OpenBSD Finally Lands Support For Updating AMD CPU Microcode

Within the very latest OpenBSD "current" code is now support for being able to apply AMD CPU microcode updates.With a set of patches merged this weekend to OpenBSD, there is now the ability to update CPU microcode for AMD processors. The ports/sysutils/firmware/amd has also been added for pushing out all of the AMD CPU microcode binaries. On OpenBSD is the fw_update utility for fetching and applying non-free firmware packages, with the newly-committed patches for the AMD CPU microcode support including the fw_update matching for AMD processors.Like on Linux and other platforms, this allows for running updated AMD processor microcode when the version is newer than what's found baked into the processor itself or shipped by the system BIOS as an updated microcode at system initialization time.

This AMD CPU microcode updating on OpenBSD complements existing support for Intel CPU microcode updating on this BSD operating system.More details on the AMD CPU microcode updating for OpenBSD can be found via the OpenBSD Journal