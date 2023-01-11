Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 File-System Being Ported To NetBSD
HAMMER2 has been built-up over the past decade by Matthew Dillon and other DragonFlyBSD developers. HAMMER2 has been the default and working rather well with recent releases of DragonFlyBSD while now there is a port underway to try to get the file-system working good for NetBSD.
HAMMER2 on DragonFlyBSD.
NetBSD developer Tomohiro Kusumi has started working on a HAMMER2 port to NetBSD, who had also worked on porting HAMMER2 to FreeBSD as another exercise. This port is intended to be built against recent NetBSD code, initially is only read-only support but write support will be tackled once the read support has stabilized.
More details on this still very early stage port of HAMMER2 to NetBSD can be found via this GitHub repository. It will be interesting to see how the HAMMER2 port to NetBSD goes and if eventually could become a viable file-system option for NetBSD installations.