MidnightBSD 3.1 Released With Ravenports Integration
MidnightBSD 3.1 is now available for this desktop-minded, FreeBSD-forked operating system that aims to be "the BSD for everyone" with an Xfce-based desktop and focus on ease of use.
MidnightBSD 3.1 brings a variety of package updates and bug fixes over MidnightBSD 3.0 that shipped back in March. For providing more software options on MidnightBSD, Ravenports has been added as the universal package management system for all Unix-like platforms.
Ravenports on MidnightBSD 3.1 is now available bot bootstrapping on AMD64. Software installed via this third-party system will be placed under /raven/. The Mports package management system for MidnightBSD remains available while Ravenports is expected to have more updated packages as well as some unique packages not currently provided by Mports. Those unfamiliar with Ravenports can learn more via Ravenports.com.
MidnightBSD 3.1 also brings improvements to its own Mport package manager, there are various hardware updates like Ice Lake support in the IOAT driver, I710 devices in the IXL driver, and more. Software updates range from SQLite 3.40.1 to Zlib 1.2.13.
Downloads and more details on MidnightBSD 3.1 via GitHub.
2 Comments