MidnightBSD 3.1 Released With Ravenports Integration

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 30 August 2023 at 05:59 AM EDT. 2 Comments
BSD
MidnightBSD 3.1 is now available for this desktop-minded, FreeBSD-forked operating system that aims to be "the BSD for everyone" with an Xfce-based desktop and focus on ease of use.

MidnightBSD 3.1 brings a variety of package updates and bug fixes over MidnightBSD 3.0 that shipped back in March. For providing more software options on MidnightBSD, Ravenports has been added as the universal package management system for all Unix-like platforms.

Ravenports on MidnightBSD 3.1 is now available bot bootstrapping on AMD64. Software installed via this third-party system will be placed under /raven/. The Mports package management system for MidnightBSD remains available while Ravenports is expected to have more updated packages as well as some unique packages not currently provided by Mports. Those unfamiliar with Ravenports can learn more via Ravenports.com.

MidnightBSD


MidnightBSD 3.1 also brings improvements to its own Mport package manager, there are various hardware updates like Ice Lake support in the IOAT driver, I710 devices in the IXL driver, and more. Software updates range from SQLite 3.40.1 to Zlib 1.2.13.

Downloads and more details on MidnightBSD 3.1 via GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
FreeBSD 14 Alpha 2 Available For Testing - The Last Series For 32-bit Platforms
FreeBSD Working On Support For LinuxBoot, Going From 256 To 1024 CPU Core Limit
OpenBSD Finally Lands Support For Updating AMD CPU Microcode
FreeBSD Celebrating Its 30th Anniversary
FreeBSD Has A Great Start To 2023 With Numerous Accomplishments
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Ubuntu Desktop "Charting A Course For The Future" With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Next Year
AMD Acquires An AI Software Company
GNOME's Sysprof Adds FlameGraphs To Better Visualize Output
QEMU 8.1 Released With New PipeWire Audio Backend, Many CPU Improvements