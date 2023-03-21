MidnightBSD 3.0 Available With Many Software Updates & Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 25 March 2023 at 06:53 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MidnightBSD as the desktop-focused OS forked from FreeBSD and relying on the Xfce desktop environment by default is out with its big MidnightBSD 3.0 update.

MidnightBSD 3.0 has been in development for months as another step forward for the desktop BSD world. MidnightBSD 3.0 pulls in some enhancements from upstream FreeBSD 12, a variety of fixes, ACPI Platform Error Interface (APEI) support, the getrandom() system call and getentropy() library have been added with compatibility to Linux and OpenBSD implementations, pthread library updates, various bootloader improvements, and a variety of hardware support additions.

On the hardware side there is now AMD temperature monitoring support for various AMD Zen 2 and Zen 3 processors, Microtik 10G/25G network device support, bug fixes to the NVMe device driver, RTL8188EE chipset support, AMD NTB driver support, and various ACPI updates.

Downloads and more details on MidnightBSD 3.0 via MidnightBSD.org.
