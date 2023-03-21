Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
MidnightBSD 3.0 Available With Many Software Updates & Fixes
MidnightBSD 3.0 has been in development for months as another step forward for the desktop BSD world. MidnightBSD 3.0 pulls in some enhancements from upstream FreeBSD 12, a variety of fixes, ACPI Platform Error Interface (APEI) support, the getrandom() system call and getentropy() library have been added with compatibility to Linux and OpenBSD implementations, pthread library updates, various bootloader improvements, and a variety of hardware support additions.
On the hardware side there is now AMD temperature monitoring support for various AMD Zen 2 and Zen 3 processors, Microtik 10G/25G network device support, bug fixes to the NVMe device driver, RTL8188EE chipset support, AMD NTB driver support, and various ACPI updates.
Downloads and more details on MidnightBSD 3.0 via MidnightBSD.org.