MidnightBSD 3.0 Coming Soon For FreeBSD-Derived Desktop OS

5 February 2023
For those that may have tried the recent macOS-inspired helloSystem 0.8 release for that desktop-focused FreeBSD-based operating system, if that didn't satisfy your desktop BSD desires, MidnightBSD 3.0 is working its way to release as another alternative.

MidnightBSD 3.0 is expected to be coming out soon as another BSD desktop OS that was previously forked from FreeBSD but continues pulling in new kernel/driver code. MidnightBSD is one of the few BSD distributions focused on desktop users and trying to make it a breeze carrying out daily desktop tasks. MidnightBSD 3.0 has been in development to succeed MidnightBSD 2.2 and there have been development snapshots published in recent months.

MidnightBSD 2.0
MidnightBSD 2 official screenshot from MidnightBSD.org


This weekend it was announced that MidnightBSD 3.0's stable branch is "pretty much ready". From that status update:
"The 3.0 stable branch is pretty much ready. We may update sqlite3 yet. The delay in the release has been due to issues with several mports. We're still working through those problems, but one can't ship a desktop OS without a working desktop...."

Mport is the package manager of MidnightBSD. In any event it looks like soon enough MidnightBSD 3.0 will be out as another easy-to-use desktop BSD option.
