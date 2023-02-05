Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
MidnightBSD 3.0 Coming Soon For FreeBSD-Derived Desktop OS
MidnightBSD 3.0 is expected to be coming out soon as another BSD desktop OS that was previously forked from FreeBSD but continues pulling in new kernel/driver code. MidnightBSD is one of the few BSD distributions focused on desktop users and trying to make it a breeze carrying out daily desktop tasks. MidnightBSD 3.0 has been in development to succeed MidnightBSD 2.2 and there have been development snapshots published in recent months.
MidnightBSD 2 official screenshot from MidnightBSD.org
This weekend it was announced that MidnightBSD 3.0's stable branch is "pretty much ready". From that status update:
"The 3.0 stable branch is pretty much ready. We may update sqlite3 yet. The delay in the release has been due to issues with several mports. We're still working through those problems, but one can't ship a desktop OS without a working desktop...."
Mport is the package manager of MidnightBSD. In any event it looks like soon enough MidnightBSD 3.0 will be out as another easy-to-use desktop BSD option.