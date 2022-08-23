Google Posts Updated Encrypted Hibernation Patches For Linux
This encrypted hibernation work continues to be led by Google engineers on the Chrome OS team with security being a primary concern for them not only in being backed by user authentication and a TPM or other platform protection but also ensuring malicious user-space software wouldn't be able to compromise the hibernation image in order to ultimately attack the kernel once reloaded.
Chromebooks would be able to benefit from upstram encrypted hibernation support, among other Linux devices.
The encrypted hibernation "v2" patches fix some code warnings, various user key changes, and other low-level alterations to this roughly 1.5k lines of new kernel code.
Those interested in the prospects of Linux encrypted hibernation can see this patch series for the latest information.