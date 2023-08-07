Linux Containers Forks LXD Project As "Incus"

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 August 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Following Canonical deciding to pull in control of the LXD project and LXD maintainership being limited to Canonical employees, the Linux Containers project has announced the forking of LXD as Incus.

Incus is a fork of the LXD project created by Aleksa Sarai, the developer known for his work on runc and other OpenContainers projects.

Linux Containers logo


Aleksa started this fork due to the recent Canonical decision around taking LXD away from the Linux Containers umbrella. Incus is now going to become a fully community led alternative to LXD and hosted under Linux Containers.
"The goal of Incus is to provide a fully community led alternative to Canonical’s LXD as well as providing an opportunity to correct some mistakes that were made during LXD’s development which couldn’t be corrected without breaking backward compatibility.

In addition to Aleksa, the initial set of maintainers for Incus will include Christian Brauner, Serge Hallyn, Stéphane Graber and Tycho Andersen, effectively including the entire team that once created LXD.

There is no clearly defined roadmap at this point. Incus will be tracking changes happening in LXD and will likely in time diverge from it as different decisions get made. A stable release of Incus is likely at least a couple of months away so existing LXD users shouldn’t rush to find a way to migrate quite yet!"

More details on the Incus project via today's announcement on LinuxContainers.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Sourceware Looking To Expand Services, Diversify Partners
FEX-Emu 2308 Continues Striving To Be "The Greatest x86/x86-64 Emulator On Linux"
ClamAV 1.2 Adding Support For UDF Partitions, New systemd Timer
FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 2 Brings More Improvements
FreeCAD 0.21 Released For Advancing Open-Source CAD
FreeCAD 0.21-rc Brings Improvements To This Great Open-Source CAD Solution
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
XFS File-System Maintainer Stepping Down
Mozilla Firefox 116 Now Available - Capable Of Wayland-Only Builds
LPython Is The Latest Python Implementation Aiming To Be Very Fast, Multiple Backends
Linux 6.5-rc4 Exposes An Interesting Numerical Coincidence
New Linux Optimization Patches Reduced TLB Flushes By Over 50% In Some Cases