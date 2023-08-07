Linux Containers Forks LXD Project As "Incus"
Following Canonical deciding to pull in control of the LXD project and LXD maintainership being limited to Canonical employees, the Linux Containers project has announced the forking of LXD as Incus.
Incus is a fork of the LXD project created by Aleksa Sarai, the developer known for his work on runc and other OpenContainers projects.
Aleksa started this fork due to the recent Canonical decision around taking LXD away from the Linux Containers umbrella. Incus is now going to become a fully community led alternative to LXD and hosted under Linux Containers.
"The goal of Incus is to provide a fully community led alternative to Canonical’s LXD as well as providing an opportunity to correct some mistakes that were made during LXD’s development which couldn’t be corrected without breaking backward compatibility.
In addition to Aleksa, the initial set of maintainers for Incus will include Christian Brauner, Serge Hallyn, Stéphane Graber and Tycho Andersen, effectively including the entire team that once created LXD.
There is no clearly defined roadmap at this point. Incus will be tracking changes happening in LXD and will likely in time diverge from it as different decisions get made. A stable release of Incus is likely at least a couple of months away so existing LXD users shouldn’t rush to find a way to migrate quite yet!"
More details on the Incus project via today's announcement on LinuxContainers.org.
1 Comment