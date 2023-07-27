Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees
LXD developers that continued working on the project when it was independent or kept up with LXD/LXC after leaving Canonical up until now still had maintainership rights with the project. But as part of Canonical asserting more control over the project, it now appears the maintainership is being restricted to Canonical employees.
Christian Brauner as a former Canonical employee and LXC/LXD developer (among other projects) wrote on Mastodon:
"Apparently I'm not a maintainer of #LXD anymore and neither is @stgraber. So it seems from now on it's Canonical employees only.
I'd like to point out that before Canonical moved LXD into github.com/canonical/lxd maintainership was completely independent of the company. If you went to work somewhere else you still were a maintainer. As it should be with any well-functioning OSS project."
Stéphane Graber as the project leader for Linux Containers recently left Canonical as the other cited by Brauner as having lost LXD maintainer rights.
It appears LXD is being tightened up to be a Canonical/Ubuntu-only affair. At least though they are still accepting outside contributions such as with Graber today having seen this merge land for providing ZFS dataset delegation support as found in OpenZFS 2.2.