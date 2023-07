Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

LXD as the open-source container management extension for Linux Containers (LXC) has long been closely associated with Canonical due to its founding and pushed along by the Ubuntu maker as one of their software offerings. However, it has to this point been part of the Linux Containers project except moving forward Canonical has decided to pull it more into their direct control.The Linux Containers project announced today that the LXD project is no longer part of them but Canonical has now moved from the source repository from the LXC Git repository to under Canonical's GitHub account. The LXD website is also no longer to be on LinuxContainers.org but will be under Ubuntu.com. Canonical is also taking control of the LXD YouTube channel, LXD community forum sunset in favor of Ubuntu Discourse, and the LXD CI infrastructure will move under Canonical management.



The Ubuntu.com LXD page.

"Canonical, the creator and main contributor of the LXD project has decided that after over 8 years as part of the Linux Containers community, the project would now be better served directly under Canonical’s own set of projects.



While the team behind Linux Containers regrets that decision and will be missing LXD as one of its projects, it does respect Canonical’s decision and is now in the process of moving the project over."

The Linux Containers project wrote in their announcement today:More details on the changes at LinuxContainers.org