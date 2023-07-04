Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
The Linux Containers project announced today that the LXD project is no longer part of them but Canonical has now moved from the source repository from the LXC Git repository to under Canonical's GitHub account. The LXD website is also no longer to be on LinuxContainers.org but will be under Ubuntu.com. Canonical is also taking control of the LXD YouTube channel, LXD community forum sunset in favor of Ubuntu Discourse, and the LXD CI infrastructure will move under Canonical management.
The Linux Containers project wrote in their announcement today:
"Canonical, the creator and main contributor of the LXD project has decided that after over 8 years as part of the Linux Containers community, the project would now be better served directly under Canonical’s own set of projects.
While the team behind Linux Containers regrets that decision and will be missing LXD as one of its projects, it does respect Canonical’s decision and is now in the process of moving the project over."
More details on the changes at LinuxContainers.org.