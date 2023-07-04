Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 4 July 2023 at 07:33 PM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU
LXD as the open-source container management extension for Linux Containers (LXC) has long been closely associated with Canonical due to its founding and pushed along by the Ubuntu maker as one of their software offerings. However, it has to this point been part of the Linux Containers project except moving forward Canonical has decided to pull it more into their direct control.

The Linux Containers project announced today that the LXD project is no longer part of them but Canonical has now moved from the source repository from the LXC Git repository to under Canonical's GitHub account. The LXD website is also no longer to be on LinuxContainers.org but will be under Ubuntu.com. Canonical is also taking control of the LXD YouTube channel, LXD community forum sunset in favor of Ubuntu Discourse, and the LXD CI infrastructure will move under Canonical management.


The Ubuntu.com LXD page.


The Linux Containers project wrote in their announcement today:
"Canonical, the creator and main contributor of the LXD project has decided that after over 8 years as part of the Linux Containers community, the project would now be better served directly under Canonical’s own set of projects.

While the team behind Linux Containers regrets that decision and will be missing LXD as one of its projects, it does respect Canonical’s decision and is now in the process of moving the project over."

More details on the changes at LinuxContainers.org.
3 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu Details Initial Plans For Immutable Linux Desktop With Ubuntu Core & Snaps
Ubuntu Forms An HPC Team To Push AI, High Performance Computing Workloads
Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion
Ubuntu 23.10 Improving PPA Management For Enhanced Security & Reliability
Ubuntu 23.10 Looks To dhcpcd5 For Replacing ISC DHCP Client
Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" Opens For Development
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Valve Contracts Another Prominent Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Red Hat Tries To Address Criticism Over Their Source Repository Changes
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux