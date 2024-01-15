Gigabyte AORUS Waterforce Driver Merged For Linux 6.8

Merged last week to the mainline kernel were all of the hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem driver updates for the Linux 6.8 cycle, which includes introducing the Gigabyte AORUS Waterforce AIO driver.

Similar to the Aquacomputer and NZXT HWMON kernel drivers, among others, Gigabyte is now the latest to have an in-tree driver for managing and monitoring their all-in-one liquid cooling products. Similar to the others, this new driver comes via the work of the open-source community. The new "gigabyte_waterforce" driver in Linux 6.8 exposes the water cooling loop's pump and fan speed RPMs as well as coolant temperatures. There is also support for controlling the radiator fan speed too via the HWMON interfaces.

This new driver developed via reverse-engineering has been tested to support the Gigabyte AORUS Waterforce X240 / X280 / X360 AIO coolers.

Gigabyte AORUS Waterforce


The pricing on the Gigabyte AORUS WATERFORCE X240 starts out at around $180 USD and supports all recent Intel and AMD processors.

In addition to the new Gigabyte HWMON driver, the Linux 6.8 updates also include AMD k10temp driver support for the AMD Family 19h Model 8h processors, the Ryzen Threadripper 5000WX series that mistakenly were left without CPU core temperature monitoring support. There are also other random hardware monitoring driver updates as noted in the pull request.
