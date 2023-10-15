Linux 6.6-rc6 Released: Plan For 6.6 Stable In Two Weeks

Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.6-rc6 and expressed his intention of releasing Linux 6.6 stable in two weeks unless anything wild happens as we approach the end of this kernel cycle.

Torvalds wrote in this afternoon's 6.6-rc6 announcement:
So the previous week has been pretty calm, and a lot of the discussion has been about future changes as so often happens late in the release cycle.

But despite this rc not being anything particularly special, somebody made a musical video documentary about it all:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxnN05vOuSM

which is probably the most notable thing here.

But if you just want the usual textual version, it's appended below. The short version is that everything looks normal, and there's just the usual random fixes all over the place. So we'll see the final release in two weeks unless something odd happens. That ends up being a bit inconvenient for me, since the first week of the merge window will happen while I'm off for vacation travel, but hey, it's not the first time that happens, and it probably won't be the last. I'll deal.

For those wondering about the music video that Linus Torvalds is talking about, it's Iron Maiden's The Number Of The Beast:


As for the changes this week, there's a fix for a kernel crash when unplugging Logitech USB receivers. Another fix merged today is to deal with hung systems at shutdowns or reboots. This seems to affect various Lenovo, Sony, and Dell systems since Linux 6.5. In particular they seem to be recent Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake systems that were having problems at shutdown/reboot while now this change should address that issue. Plus there's the random assortment of other fixes that worked their way into Linux 6.6-rc6 like PXN V900 racing steering wheel support and a Zen 4 CPU bug when running with "mitigations=off" or otherwise disabling IBRS.

Linux 6.6-rc6


See my Linux 6.6 feature overview for a look at the prominent changes of this kernel cycle. Barring anything nasty coming up that would push the cycle out an extra week, look for Linux 6.6 stable to debut on 29 October followed by the kicking off of the v6.7 kernel cycle.
