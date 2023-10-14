Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
PXN V900 Racing Wheel Support Added To Linux 6.6
The PXN V900 is a racing wheel that supports 900 degrees of rotation, dual vibrations, a D-Pad and ABXY buttons built into the wheel, and is designed to work for PS4 / Xbox One / Switch / PC gaming. The PXN V900 retails for around $125 USD (Amazon.com affiliate link).
The PXN V900 support for Linux came via this week's input fixes for Linux 6.6. All that was needed was adding the device's vendor ID and product ID to the XPad Linux driver. Once those IDs were added the Linux support just works since the device is Xbox 360 compatible and making use of the existing XINPUT code paths. Due to the trivial support addition it was fine to merge as part of the "fixes" as opposed to waiting until the next kernel merge window.