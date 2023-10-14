PXN V900 Racing Wheel Support Added To Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 14 October 2023 at 06:19 AM EDT.
The PXN V900 gaming racing wheel is supported now by the mainline Linux kernel as of last night with the latest merged changes for the v6.6 kernel.

The PXN V900 is a racing wheel that supports 900 degrees of rotation, dual vibrations, a D-Pad and ABXY buttons built into the wheel, and is designed to work for PS4 / Xbox One / Switch / PC gaming. The PXN V900 retails for around $125 USD (Amazon.com affiliate link).

PXN V900 racing wheel


The PXN V900 support for Linux came via this week's input fixes for Linux 6.6. All that was needed was adding the device's vendor ID and product ID to the XPad Linux driver. Once those IDs were added the Linux support just works since the device is Xbox 360 compatible and making use of the existing XINPUT code paths. Due to the trivial support addition it was fine to merge as part of the "fixes" as opposed to waiting until the next kernel merge window.
