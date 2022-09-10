Intel Sends Updated GPU Firmware Handling, More Meteor Lake Graphics Code For Linux 6.1
Intel engineers have submitted another batch of "i915" kernel graphics driver changes intended for Linux 6.1 that include updated GuC firmware version handling, more DG2/Alchemist Arc Graphics work, and also more Meteor Lake "MTL" enablement for that successor to Raptor Lake.
Going back to late August Intel began submitting more DG2/Alchemist changes to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of Linux 6.1. Additional pulls sent in to DRM-Next have also included more of the enablement work for Meteor Lake. On Friday another set of drm-intel-gt-next changes were submitted, largely continuing the recent development trends: this pull request has more DG2/Alchemist work as well as more Meteor Lake code.
Also significant with this week's pull request is it containing a rework for dealing with the GuC/HuC versioned firmware. That is the proper solution for the issue I raised back in July how Intel driver updates for Linux 5.19 were going to break graphics acceleration due to heightening the GuC firmware version requirement for Alder Lake P post-launch. There are now clear guidelines for Intel to not break firmware compatibility on released products and the driver changes this week ensure more robust versioning/loading of the firmware.
Other code this week includes fixing a H.264 hardware video decoding regression since Linux 5.19, GuC SLPC improvements, thread execution tuning setting for Arctic Sound M, aborting suspend on low system memory conditions, and a variety of other low-level improvements. The full list of patches for the week can be found via the pull request.
New feature work for DRM-Next will soon be winding down ahead of the Linux 6.1 merge window opening up in early October. The stable release of Linux 6.1 won't be out until around the end of the year. It remains to be seen if Intel will try to declare the Arc Graphics "DG2" support as stable for v6.1 or if they will continue concealing it behind the experimental feature flag requiring the i915.force_probe option to enable graphics acceleration.
