Intel Sends In More GPU Driver Patches For Linux 6.1: More Arc Graphics, Early MTL
Today's pull request is centered on introducing early Meteor Lake graphics support and continued Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist preparations.
This pull does bring some early graphics enablement around Meteor Lake, the successor to Raptor Lake. As previously outlined, Meteor Lake graphics is set to boast similar capabilities to that of the DG2/Alchemist hardware albeit in integrated form. This pull has just some of the early pieces for Meteor Lake graphics with Linux 6.1 while more additions are expected over the coming kernel cycles.
Display C5 (DC5) support is now enabled with this driver and the latest DMC code on Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist. Display C5 is a power saving mode for dynamically disabling the power well and CDCLK PLL. This should help in reducing the Arc Graphics power consumption under some conditions as to now this lower-power state was not enabled.
Also on the DG2/Alchemist front is supporting more HDMI pixel clock frequencies for more robust display support. Also important is the CDCLK has been bumped up for DG2, similar to a Tigerlake workaround. This CDCLK workaround is needed to avoid display under-runs in some conditions.
Some of the other patches include improved sanity checks around PCI BARs, various fixes, and adding another new Alder Lake S PCI ID that was previously not included with their Linux graphics driver.
In case you missed it from this weekend, see my initial Arc Graphics A380 Linux review.
See this pull request for these drm-intel-next updates for the week. Additional Intel Direct Rendering Manager feature updates are expected over the next few weeks of material being readied for Linux 6.1.