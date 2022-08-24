Intel Begins Readying Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 6.1 - More DG2/Alchemist Work

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 August 2022 at 09:00 AM EDT. 10 Comments
INTEL --
Intel open-source engineers have readied their first batch of "drm-intel-gt-next" changes for DRM-Next of material they are preparing for introduction with the Linux 6.1 kernel cycle later this year.

A large focus of the Intel engineering work for their i915 kernel graphics driver is around the still-maturing DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics support, including work like with Arctic Sound M and the consumer Arc Graphics discrete graphics cards. (Stay tuned tomorrow for my initial Linux overview of Arc Graphics A380 on Linux.) With today's initial batch of kernel graphics driver changes intended for Linux 6.1, there is yet more DG2/Alchemist enablement work.


I'll have Arc Graphics A380 Linux information and benchmarks beginning to flow out tomorrow.


With this pull DG2 has performance tuning setting adjustments, the GuC firmware is updated against v70.4.1 for the hardware's graphics micro-controller, and an additional workaround. As of the current Intel Git code, the DG2/Alchemist graphics support remains flagged experimental and thus disabled by default unless using a module option to override the support. We'll see in the coming weeks if the support will remain experimental for Linux 6.1 or if the code is far enough along they will remove the experimental flag still ahead of the v6.1 merge window opening up in early October.

In addition to the DG2 enablement work that is ongoing, there is also improvements to the TLB invalidation code to deal with performance regressions, improved debugging of GuC errors, routing semaphores to GuC on Gen12+ when active, avoiding a possible system freeze when removing shared locking on freeing objects, and various other fixes.

The full list of Intel kernel graphics driver patches beginning to collect for Linux 6.1 can be found via this drm-next pull request.
10 Comments
Related News
Intel To Split Off Their Old Haswell/Broadwell Vulkan Code Into Separate Driver
Meteor Lake Support Lands Within The Intel Graphics Compiler "IGC"
Linux Update Acknowledges Your Old Intel CPUs Might Be Vulnerable To MMIO Stale Data
LLVM Compiler Finally Gets A Tuned Scheduler Model For Intel Alder Lake P
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Intel's oneAPI Support Appears To Be In Good Shape For Blender 3.3
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
Mesa Zink Improvements For OpenGL-On-Vulkan Reportedly Make It Faster Than Radeon OpenGL
KDE Gear - KDE Applications - 22.08 Released
LibreOffice 7.4 Released With Support For WebP, Many Other Improvements
NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0
SDL 2.24 Released With New APIs, D3D12 Renderer Work On Windows, New Linux Hints
GCC & LLVM Ready With x86 __bf16 Type Support