Libreboot 20230423 Allows A Few More Boards To Run On Fully Open-Source Firmware

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 23 April 2023 at 08:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT
Libreboot as the downstream of Coreboot focused on ensuring 100% open-source system firmware support without any lurking binary blobs is out this Sunday with a new feature release.

It's been just ten days since the prior Libreboot release while a few new motherboards/laptops were added in recent days to warrant today's Libreboot 20230423 release. As is sadly the case, these new ports are for decade-ish old systems due to newer platforms being encumbered by binary-only firmware components and other headaches to deal with for those working on Libreboot.


Libreboot 20230423 adds support for the HP Elite 8200 small form factor PC that was once common in many business/educational environments. That Intel Sandy Bridge era SFF PC can now run on fully open-source system firmware.


Also new with this release is Dell Latitude E6400 laptop support for that old Core 2 Duo era laptop albeit built well and can still be found in some used retail channels. Though the default configuration with just 2GB of DDR2 RAM will be of little use these days.

The most recent ports for Libreboot are to the HP Elitebook Folio 9470M and EliteBook 2560P laptops. These are Intel Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge era systems.

The Libreboot 20230423 release also has several build system fixes/updates and other minor changes for this week-and-a-half release update. Downloads and more details on the new Libreboot release via Libreboot.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Flashrom Splits Into Two For This Firmware/ROM Flashing Utility
Libreboot Adds Support For An Old Dell Laptop That Can Be Found For ~$100 Used
Libreboot Adds Support For The Once Common HP Elite 8200 SFF PC
Libreboot 20230413 Released With Build System Improvements
AMD Phoenix Support Progressing For Coreboot, New Google Chromebook Added
Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids Code Continues Landing For Coreboot
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
GTK3 Port Of GIMP Is "Officially Finished"
The Linux Kernel Preparing For An Upgrade To Its Rust Toolchain
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
OpenZFS 2.1.10 Released - Adds Linux 6.2 Support, Finally Drops Python 2 Compatibility
Linux Fix On The Way For A Scheduler Imbalance Overflow Issue