Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Libreboot 20230423 Allows A Few More Boards To Run On Fully Open-Source Firmware
It's been just ten days since the prior Libreboot release while a few new motherboards/laptops were added in recent days to warrant today's Libreboot 20230423 release. As is sadly the case, these new ports are for decade-ish old systems due to newer platforms being encumbered by binary-only firmware components and other headaches to deal with for those working on Libreboot.
Libreboot 20230423 adds support for the HP Elite 8200 small form factor PC that was once common in many business/educational environments. That Intel Sandy Bridge era SFF PC can now run on fully open-source system firmware.
Also new with this release is Dell Latitude E6400 laptop support for that old Core 2 Duo era laptop albeit built well and can still be found in some used retail channels. Though the default configuration with just 2GB of DDR2 RAM will be of little use these days.
The most recent ports for Libreboot are to the HP Elitebook Folio 9470M and EliteBook 2560P laptops. These are Intel Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge era systems.
The Libreboot 20230423 release also has several build system fixes/updates and other minor changes for this week-and-a-half release update. Downloads and more details on the new Libreboot release via Libreboot.org.