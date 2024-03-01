Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Coreboot 24.02 Released - Supporting Three New Motherboards
Coreboot 24.02 adds support for Google Chromebook Dita and Xol devices while dropping support for the defunct Google Primus4ES motherboard. Aside from the Chromebook activity, the Lenovo ThinkPad X230 eDP Mod (2K/FHD) is now supported by the upstream Coreboot code.
Coreboot 24.02 adds ACPI 6.4 Processor Properties Topology Tables (PPTT) support, support for ACPI's Watchdog Action Table (WDAT) that was introduced by Microsoft for describing the watchdog for the OS, and brings various other code updates. The bundled GRUB bootloader has also been updated from GRUB 2.06 to the recent GRUB 2.12 release. SeaBIOS 1.16.3 is also now available.
Downloads and more details on the Coreboot 24.02 release via Coreboot.org. Coreboot 24.02.1 is also out as a brown paper bag release due to an RTC bug around releasing on Leap Day causing the RTC time to be reverted constantly to the 29 February build date.