Coreboot 24.02 Released - Supporting Three New Motherboards

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 1 March 2024 at 10:35 AM EST. Add A Comment
COREBOOT
Succeeding last year's Coreboot 4.22 release is now a new release... Coreboot 24.02. This open-source system firmware project is now the latest to shift to a year-month versioning system. The newly-christened Coreboot 24.02 brings support for three new motherboards, a number of ACPI updates, and also pulls in the new GRUB 2.12 and other changes.

Coreboot 24.02 adds support for Google Chromebook Dita and Xol devices while dropping support for the defunct Google Primus4ES motherboard. Aside from the Chromebook activity, the Lenovo ThinkPad X230 eDP Mod (2K/FHD) is now supported by the upstream Coreboot code.

Coreboot 24.02 adds ACPI 6.4 Processor Properties Topology Tables (PPTT) support, support for ACPI's Watchdog Action Table (WDAT) that was introduced by Microsoft for describing the watchdog for the OS, and brings various other code updates. The bundled GRUB bootloader has also been updated from GRUB 2.06 to the recent GRUB 2.12 release. SeaBIOS 1.16.3 is also now available.

Flashrom flashing
A Dream Come True: Running Coreboot On A Modern, Retail Desktop Motherboard


Downloads and more details on the Coreboot 24.02 release via Coreboot.org. Coreboot 24.02.1 is also out as a brown paper bag release due to an RTC bug around releasing on Leap Day causing the RTC time to be reverted constantly to the 29 February build date.
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

