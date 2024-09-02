Coreboot 24.08 Released With 31 New Motherboards, Initial Intel Panther Lake Support

Coreboot 24.08 debuted on Monday night as the newest feature release for this open-source system firmware project that allows replacing the proprietary BIOS/firmware on many different platforms. With Coreboot 24.08 comes more than 900 patches from 130+ developers in continuing to support new motherboards and making other improvements.Coreboot 24.08 introduces new functions to better address potential overflows within SMI handlers. There are also new helper functions around Flattend Device Tree (FDT). Meanwhile Coreboot's WiFi driver now supports Bluetooth Regulator Domain Settings. The PS/2 keyboard driver also supports Do Not Disturb and Accessibility keys.A new payload available with Coreboot 24.08 is the LeanEFI payload. The LeanEFI payload serves effectively as a translator from Coreboot to UEFI. LeanEFI is able to take Coreboot tables and translate them into UEFI interfaces that in turn can then be used by the likes of LinuxBoot. LeanEFI though is quite lean and doesn't support EFI variables or other select EFI features.

- Acer Q45T-AM

- AOOSTAR WTR R1

- ASROCK Fatal1ty Z87 Professional

- ASROCK Z87E-ITX

- ASROCK Z87M OC Formula

- ASROCK Z97E-ITX/ac

- CWWK CW-ADL-4L-V1.0

- Dell Inc. Latitude E6430

- Dell Inc. Latitude E7240

- Dell Inc. XPS 8300

- Emulation QEMU sbsa

- GIGABYTE GA-H61M-S2P-R3

- Google Awasuki

- Google Brox TI PDC

- Google Domika

- Google Fatcat

- Google Jubilant

- Google Orisa

- Google Rauru

- Google Rex 64

- Google Teliks

- Google Tereid

- HP EliteBook 8560w

- Intel Avenue City CRB

- Intel Beechnut City CRB

- Protectli VP6630/VP6650/VP6670

- Star Labs Star Labs Lite Mk V (N200)

- System76 addw4

- System76 darp10

- System76 darp10-b

- System76 oryp12