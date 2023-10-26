Coreboot To Be Shown Today With An Intel Meteor Lake Laptop

Going back to 2022 we've seen work by Intel engineers on adding Meteor Lake SoC support to Coreboot while to date there hasn't been much in the way of actual Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" laptops with Coreboot as a replacement to the proprietary BIOS/firmware. But to be shown later today is one of the first laptop designs using these latest Intel mobile processors and running the Dasharo downstream of Coreboot.

The folks at the 3mdeb firmware consulting firm are today hosting another "Developers vPub" event as a virtual event focused on beer and motherboards/firmware. The event is free and open to attend for both users and developers interested in open-source firmware.

Drinks and motherboards


As a reminder, 3mdeb is the crew that brought Coreboot/Dasharo to a retail MSI desktop motherboard among multiple other firmware engineering achievements. At today's virtual event, they will be showing the upcoming NovaCustom V54/V56 laptops that feature Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs and running the Dasharo Coreboot firmware.

There still are binary blobs involved in using recent Intel CPUs/SoCs with Coreboot, but it's better than a full blown proprietary BIOS. Today's virtual event will also feature guests from Intel.

More details on today's virtual firmware event can be found at Dasharo.com. The event begins at 4PM UTC (12PM EST) and will last for several hours.
