Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
With Coreboot 24.05 there are 25 new motherboards supported but the majority of them are for Google Chromebook designs. Aside from all the Google Chromebook targets, there is support for the Framework 13 AMD (Ryzen 7040 series laptop), AMD BirmanPlus for Glinda and Phoenix SoCs, the aging ASRock Z97 Extreme6 motherboard for Intel Haswell/Broadwell systems, the SiFive HiFive Unmatched, the Raptor Talos II, and the Lenovo ThinkCentre M700 / M710s / M900 Tiny systems.
Arguably most exciting with the new platform support in Coreboot 24.05 is supporting the Framework 13 AMD laptop. This is the early support for the Framework 13 AMD and still does require binary blobs but at least this is progress being made and better than the default proprietary BIOS. It's an experimental Coreboot port being worked on by various AMD firmware engineers and other stakeholders as an unofficial project.
The Raptor Talos II open-source POWER9 server.
It's also nice finally seeing upstream Coreboot support for the Raptor Talos II as well as the SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V board. As part of that the POWER9 and SiFive FU740 SoC support is new to the Coreboot tree. Too bad though that the HiFive Unmatched was phased out now for two years and awaiting more high performance RISC-V boards.
SiFive's HiFive Unmatched
Coreboot 24.05 also now considers its 64-bit Coreboot builds as stable, support for compiling in multiple Trusted Platform Module (TPM) drivers, EL1/EL2/EL3 ARM64 support, Clang compiler support fixes, updating the bundled Intel and AMD firmware, and also upgrading the U-Boot release.
Downloads and more details on the Coreboot 24.05 firmware release via Coreboot.org.