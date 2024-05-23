Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 23 May 2024 at 12:52 PM EDT. 2 Comments
COREBOOT
Coreboot 24.05 is available today as the newest stable release of this open-source system firmware solution. With Coreboot 24.05 there is support for 25 more motherboards/platforms and an assortment of other improvements.

With Coreboot 24.05 there are 25 new motherboards supported but the majority of them are for Google Chromebook designs. Aside from all the Google Chromebook targets, there is support for the Framework 13 AMD (Ryzen 7040 series laptop), AMD BirmanPlus for Glinda and Phoenix SoCs, the aging ASRock Z97 Extreme6 motherboard for Intel Haswell/Broadwell systems, the SiFive HiFive Unmatched, the Raptor Talos II, and the Lenovo ThinkCentre M700 / M710s / M900 Tiny systems.

Framework 13 AMD


Arguably most exciting with the new platform support in Coreboot 24.05 is supporting the Framework 13 AMD laptop. This is the early support for the Framework 13 AMD and still does require binary blobs but at least this is progress being made and better than the default proprietary BIOS. It's an experimental Coreboot port being worked on by various AMD firmware engineers and other stakeholders as an unofficial project.

Talos II
The Raptor Talos II open-source POWER9 server.


It's also nice finally seeing upstream Coreboot support for the Raptor Talos II as well as the SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V board. As part of that the POWER9 and SiFive FU740 SoC support is new to the Coreboot tree. Too bad though that the HiFive Unmatched was phased out now for two years and awaiting more high performance RISC-V boards.

HiFive Unmatched
SiFive's HiFive Unmatched


Coreboot 24.05 also now considers its 64-bit Coreboot builds as stable, support for compiling in multiple Trusted Platform Module (TPM) drivers, EL1/EL2/EL3 ARM64 support, Clang compiler support fixes, updating the bundled Intel and AMD firmware, and also upgrading the U-Boot release.

Downloads and more details on the Coreboot 24.05 firmware release via Coreboot.org.
2 Comments
Related News
NovaCustom Announces "Fastest Coreboot Laptops In The World" Built On Intel Core Ultra
Coreboot 24.02 Released - Supporting Three New Motherboards
Coreboot-Based Dasharo Firmware Updated For MSI Z690/Z790 Motherboards
Coreboot 4.22 Released: Initial AMD OpenSIL Code Added, 17 New Motherboards
Canoeboot 20231026 Released As Another Fork Of Coreboot-Downstream Libreboot
Libreboot 20231021 Brings Some Additional Laptops, Desktops / Motherboards For Testing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs
Cloudflare Praises Golang PGO For Significant CPU Savings