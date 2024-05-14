Framework 13 AMD Laptop Seeing Experimental Coreboot Port

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 May 2024 at 04:12 PM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
The Framework Laptops are some great systems with their upgradeable/modular design, friendly Linux support, both Intel and AMD options, the latest models making use of an open-source embedded controller, and nice build quality. The Framework Laptops have proven very popular with Linux/open-source enthusiasts but one of the recurring critiques has been the lack of Coreboot firmware support for these laptops as an alternative (or outright replacement) to the proprietary BIOS/firmware. As a promising avenue for the future, there is experimental work being done on getting Coreboot up and running with the Framework 13 laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 7040 series.

Martin Roth has been a Coreboot developer / firmware engineer for more than one decade and since 2022 has been continuing his Coreboot work at AMD. Martin Roth has been working on getting Coreboot running on the Framework 13 AMD laptop. However, it is important to note that AMD isn't officially sponsoring this work and this isn't likely to be officially adopted by Framework but rather is an experimental and unofficial port.

Framework 13 AMD laptop


This Coreboot port to the Framework 13 does depend upon some firmware binary blobs that haven't yet been published but Martin is working with other AMD firmware developers on getting those binaries prepared for a release hopefully in the next week.

This Coreboot port is currently relying on the AMD FSP binary implementation used by prior AMD-powered Chromebooks and isn't yet on AMD's new OpenSIL open-source CPU silicon initialization codebase. Martin notes he isn't aware of when the AMD Phoenix support for OpenSIL might be publicly released and in any event will only be a proof-of-concept for this generation.

The hope is to release the Coreboot binaries soon but is -- experimental -- and those wanting to try it on a Framework 13 need to be aware of the risks. To avoid bricking the Framework 13 laptop, in the event of running into troubles you need to be comfortable enough with soldering and have an SPI ROM programmer in the event of running into any troubles with the experimental firmware.

The initial Coreboot firmware will also lack suspend support, USB4 connectivity has yet to be tested, and boot times will be longer due to needing to reinitialize the system memory on every boot. But basic functionality is otherwise working for the Framework 13 with Coreboot.

Framework 13 AMD laptop running Ubuntu Linux


More details on the current status of this experimental Coreboot support for the Framework 13 AMD laptop via the Framework community forums. It's nice seeing this effort materialize and hopefully in future generations of the Framework Laptop will lead to possibly having official Coreboot support, which could be particularly interesting once OpenSIL is production ready and able to replace AGESA in the coming years.
1 Comment
Related News
Qualcomm Talks Up Their Linux Support For The Snapdragon X Elite
Linux 6.10 Adding TPM Bus Encryption & Integrity Protection
ChromeOS EC Hardware Monitoring Driver Being Revived For Framework Laptops
SHIFTphone 8 Preparing Mainline Linux Support Ahead Of Launch
PowerPC 40x Processor Support To Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.10 To Drop Support For Very Old DEC Alpha Hardware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1
Red Hat Announces RHEL AI