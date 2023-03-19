Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Libreboot Adds Support For The Once Common HP Elite 8200 SFF PC
Following this week's Libreboot 20230413 release, Riku Viitanen and Leah Rowe added the HP Elite 8200 as the newest desktop port.
Rowe commented in today's announcement on this new port:
"This board is significant because it’s relatively simple to flash, cheap, and readily available on merchant sites such as eBay. Desktop support has traditionally been much weaker in Libreboot, and this is something that should (can, and will) change."
More details on Libreboot.org.
The HP Elite 8200 can be found from some Internet shops used/refurbished for around $125 for this small form factor computer with an Intel Core i5 Sandy Bridge processor, Gigabit Ethernet, and other basics. It's still an outdated system but at least was a once popular PC model that can still be found in various channels.