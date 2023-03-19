Libreboot Adds Support For The Once Common HP Elite 8200 SFF PC

15 April 2023
The HP Elite 8200 was once popular and very common among workplaces and can still be found used/refurbished for a little more than $100 for this small form factor PC. Libreboot has now added support for the HP Elite 8200 as its newest desktop port for this Intel Sandy Bridge era system.

Following this week's Libreboot 20230413 release, Riku Viitanen and Leah Rowe added the HP Elite 8200 as the newest desktop port.

HP Elite 8200


Rowe commented in today's announcement on this new port:
"This board is significant because it’s relatively simple to flash, cheap, and readily available on merchant sites such as eBay. Desktop support has traditionally been much weaker in Libreboot, and this is something that should (can, and will) change."

More details on Libreboot.org.

The HP Elite 8200 can be found from some Internet shops used/refurbished for around $125 for this small form factor computer with an Intel Core i5 Sandy Bridge processor, Gigabit Ethernet, and other basics. It's still an outdated system but at least was a once popular PC model that can still be found in various channels.
