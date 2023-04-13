Libreboot 20230413 Released With Build System Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 13 April 2023 at 02:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT
Libreboot is the downstream of Coreboot focused on having fully open-source / free software replacements to proprietary BIOS/firmware on x86 and ARM systems. Out today is Libreboot 20230413 as the latest step forward for the project.

It was just last month that there was a big Libreboot update with ThinkPaf T530/W530 support as well as improving existing Libreboot ports like for the ThinkPad T440p/W541. Plus other fixes and smaller changes throughout.

With today's Libreboot 20230413 release there are no changes to Libreboot for any of the board-specific code over Libreboot 20230319, but there is a "mild overhaul" to its build system. This release has a "massive" code cleanup to its NVMe utility code that brings improved error handling, improved ROM handling scripts for Sandy Bridge through Haswell systems, dropping a few problematic boards from the build system, and fixing handling for the T440/W541 laptops.

Intel Little Falls motherboard
A blast from the past... The Intel "Little Falls" Atom motherboard has been dropped in Libreboot, for now at least.


The removed motherboards were the Daisy / Peach / Veyron Chromebooks as well as the Intel D945GCLF motherboard. It's possible these boards will be added back in a future Libreboot release.

More details on today's Libreboot update via libreboot.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Phoenix Support Progressing For Coreboot, New Google Chromebook Added
Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids Code Continues Landing For Coreboot
Libreboot 20230319 Released With ThinkPad T530/W530 Support
Lenovo Begins Supporting LinuxBoot Firmware With ByteDance
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Coreboot Adds Support For An ASRock Sandy/Ivy Bridge Era Mini ITX Board
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
GTK 4.11.1 Released With Better Textures, Wayland Fractional Scaling
Mesa 23.0.2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Improved Btrfs Scrub Code Readied For Linux 6.4, ~10% Faster
System76 Making COSMIC Improvements To Their Launcher, Better Performance
Free Software Foundation Certifies A $99 Mini VPN Router
PipeWire 0.3.68 Released With New RTP Session Module, Many Other Changes