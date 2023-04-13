Libreboot 20230413 Released With Build System Improvements
It was just last month that there was a big Libreboot update with ThinkPaf T530/W530 support as well as improving existing Libreboot ports like for the ThinkPad T440p/W541. Plus other fixes and smaller changes throughout.
With today's Libreboot 20230413 release there are no changes to Libreboot for any of the board-specific code over Libreboot 20230319, but there is a "mild overhaul" to its build system. This release has a "massive" code cleanup to its NVMe utility code that brings improved error handling, improved ROM handling scripts for Sandy Bridge through Haswell systems, dropping a few problematic boards from the build system, and fixing handling for the T440/W541 laptops.
A blast from the past... The Intel "Little Falls" Atom motherboard has been dropped in Libreboot, for now at least.
The removed motherboards were the Daisy / Peach / Veyron Chromebooks as well as the Intel D945GCLF motherboard. It's possible these boards will be added back in a future Libreboot release.
More details on today's Libreboot update via libreboot.org.