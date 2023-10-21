NovaCustom Announces "Fastest Coreboot Laptops In The World" Built On Intel Core Ultra

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 3 April 2024 at 03:10 PM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT
The Netherlands-based PC vendor NovaCustom that specializes in privacy/security minded hardware and user freedoms has announced their V54 and V56 laptops. These new laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" SoCs are self-proclaimed as the fastest Coreboot laptops in the world.

The NovaCustom V54 is a 14-inch Meteor Lake laptop starting at 1,420 EUR while the V56 is a 16-inch Meteor Lake laptop starting at 1,460 EUR. Both models make use of the Dasharo flavor of Coreboot. As with Dasharo/Coreboot on recent Intel CPUs, there still are firmware binaries involved with the FSP but at least using Coreboot is more open than the typically used proprietary vendor BIOS/firmware. These Coreboot-based Meteor Lake laptops do add support for Intel Boot Guard boot integrity functionality for those interested.

It's nice seeing more Coreboot devices powered by the new Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" SoCs that are especially nice for their integrated Arc Graphics. The NovaCustom V54/V56 can be configured with up to 96GB of RAM and there is optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for those not wanting to leverage the Arc Graphics. The laptops have dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD slots, up to 8 hours of battery life, and other updates over earlier NovaCustom laptops.

NovaCustom laptop


Those wishing to learn more about these new Intel Meteor Lake Coreboot-based laptops can find all the V54 and V56 details on NovaCustom.com.
