Libreboot 20230319 Released With ThinkPad T530/W530 Support

Libreboot 20230319 has been released as the downstream of Coreboot focused on providing only pure open-source firmware replacements to proprietary BIOS/UEFI platforms compared to all the blobs permitted in upstream Coreboot.Libreboot 20230319 has worked out proper RAM initialization code for Intel Haswell platforms like the Lenovo ThinkPad T440p/W541, fixing suspend/resume for Intel Haswell systems, updating against newer Coreboot / GRUB / SeaBIOS upstream snapshots, Intel GM45-based ThinkPads now default to 256MB of allocated video memory rather than 352MB to avoid various issues, and various other fixes.

New Libreboot ports with this release include the Lenovo ThinkPad T530 and W530 laptops. Yes, they are the ThinkPad laptop models from the Intel Ivy Bridge era but at least able to run with this free software firmware replacement.Downloads and more details on today's Libreboot release via libreboot.org