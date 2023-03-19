Libreboot 20230319 Released With ThinkPad T530/W530 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 19 March 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT. 5 Comments
COREBOOT
Libreboot 20230319 has been released as the downstream of Coreboot focused on providing only pure open-source firmware replacements to proprietary BIOS/UEFI platforms compared to all the blobs permitted in upstream Coreboot.

Libreboot 20230319 has worked out proper RAM initialization code for Intel Haswell platforms like the Lenovo ThinkPad T440p/W541, fixing suspend/resume for Intel Haswell systems, updating against newer Coreboot / GRUB / SeaBIOS upstream snapshots, Intel GM45-based ThinkPads now default to 256MB of allocated video memory rather than 352MB to avoid various issues, and various other fixes.

Old ThinkPad laptop


New Libreboot ports with this release include the Lenovo ThinkPad T530 and W530 laptops. Yes, they are the ThinkPad laptop models from the Intel Ivy Bridge era but at least able to run with this free software firmware replacement.

Downloads and more details on today's Libreboot release via libreboot.org.
5 Comments
Related News
Lenovo Begins Supporting LinuxBoot Firmware With ByteDance
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Coreboot Adds Support For An ASRock Sandy/Ivy Bridge Era Mini ITX Board
Latest System76 Intel-Powered Laptops Added To Coreboot
Google & Intel Making Progress For More Firmware Flexibility Around FSP Blobs
Coreboot 4.19 Released With AMD Mayan Motherboard, MSI Alder Lake Board
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
Still Have A Use For Adobe Flash? Ruffle Is Working To Safely Emulate It In Rust
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Linux 6.4 Looking To Drop The SLOB Memory Allocator
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
Intel Thunder Bay Is Officially Canceled, Linux Driver Code To Be Removed
GNOME 44 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Last Minute Changes