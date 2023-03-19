Libreboot Adds Support For An Old Dell Laptop That Can Be Found For ~$100 Used

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 20 April 2023 at 06:47 AM EDT. 9 Comments
Libreboot as the downstream of Coreboot focused on providing fully open-source system firmware support has added support for the Dell Latitute E6400, a laptop from the Intel Core 2 Duo days that was popular with many businesses and can be found via various used channels for around $100.

A few days back Libreboot added support for the HP Elite 8200 PC as a small form factor PC used in many business environments a decade ago. But if you are looking for a laptop capable of running Libreboot, the Dell Latitute E6400 is the newest port. But by today's standards, this laptop is very outdated and slow albeit not many options for Libreboot on newer systems due to the Intel Firmware Support Package (FSP) obstacles, the Intel Management Engine (ME), and other blobs to deal with.

Dell.com picture of Latitude E6400


The Dell Latitude E6400 laptop can boot with Libreboot without any binary blobs and with making use of the Intel GM45 chipset is of similar vintage to other Libreboot-supported laptops like the Lenovo ThinkPad X200 and T400. This Dell Latitude laptop can still be found in used channels thanks to being produced in excess and good build quality for these devices to last. With Libreboot the laptop can be flashed easily with software and no disassembly required, unlike flashing Libreboot on some devices/motherboards where it can be a challenge. At sites like Amazon the laptop can be found used for around $95 USD with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 2GB of DDR2 RAM, and a 80GB HDD.

More details on this new Libreboot laptop port via Libreboot.org.
