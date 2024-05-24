KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More

The beta release of Plasma 6.1 is now available for testing over the US holiday weekend.

KDE Plasma 6.1 delivers on Wayland explicit sync support, Adaptive-Sync / VRR fixes, continued HDR progress, and being merged just at the last minute today ahead of the code branching was KDE dynamic triple buffering.

Plasma 6 desktop


KDE Plasma 6.1 has also wired up support for the Input Capture portal, Remote Desktop system integration with RDP, a new UX for Plasma's edit mode, support for passwordless screen locking, a better window layout algorithm for Plasma's Overview, System Settings enhancements, and an array of other improvements.

More details on today's Plasma 6.1 Beta release via KDE.org. The beta marks the hard feature freeze and soft UI and string freeze for Plasma 6.1. The stable KDE Plasma 6.1 release is expected around 18 June.
