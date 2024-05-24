Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
KDE Plasma 6.1 delivers on Wayland explicit sync support, Adaptive-Sync / VRR fixes, continued HDR progress, and being merged just at the last minute today ahead of the code branching was KDE dynamic triple buffering.
KDE Plasma 6.1 has also wired up support for the Input Capture portal, Remote Desktop system integration with RDP, a new UX for Plasma's edit mode, support for passwordless screen locking, a better window layout algorithm for Plasma's Overview, System Settings enhancements, and an array of other improvements.
More details on today's Plasma 6.1 Beta release via KDE.org. The beta marks the hard feature freeze and soft UI and string freeze for Plasma 6.1. The stable KDE Plasma 6.1 release is expected around 18 June.