KDE Making Good Progress On HDR, Better Gamescope Integration

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 May 2024 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE
KDE developer Xaver Hugl has written a third blog post outlining some of the latest HDR and color management improvements that have been readied for KDE's KWin compositor as well as ongoing improvements to Valve's Gamescope compositor.

One of the existing items in Plasma 6.0 around HDR is an option to choose the SDR brightness from within the display settings when connected to an HDR display. With Plasma 6.1, the brightness slider is more robust and similar to that of adjusting the brightness on laptops and other displays.

Plasma 6.1 also now supports using the color information from the display's Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) as the monitor's color profile.

Over on the Valve Gamescope compositor side, there's a new backend that allows using Wayland subsurfaces to forward contents to the host compositor rather than Gamescope doing all the compositing. With this latest Gamescope code, it can passt HDR content directly to KWin. This new Gamescope backend is also more efficient in terms of reducing image copies.

Currently the recommendation for those wanting to experiment with high dynamic range (HDR) displays for Linux gaming is to be using AMD Radeon graphics with the Linux 6.8 kernel or newer. More details on the latest KWin HDR progress via Xaver's blog.

Happening next week at the Igalia offices in Spain is another Display Next Hackfest where more HDR topics will be taken up by developers along with Wayland enhancements around color management, VRR / frame timing, content-adaptive scaling/sharpening, and related topics. More details on that next display hackfest via the Igalia event page.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 6 Sees More Features Merged Ahead Of Plasma 6.1
KDE Readies More Changes For Next Month's Plasma 6.1
KDE's Amarok 3.0 Music Player Released After Six Year Hiatus - Now Ported To Qt5
KDE Fixes Adaptive-Sync Issues & Less Glitches During GPU Resets
KDE Developers Work Through More Bug Fixes & Features For Plasma 6.1
KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Ships With Dozens Of Bug Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NetBSD On The State & Future Of X.Org/X11
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Valve Working On Explicit Sync Support For "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan Driver
Wine 9.8 Fixes Nearly 20 Year Old Bug For Installing Microsoft Office 97
GNOME Shell's Layout Being Improved For Smaller Displays
Proton 9.0-1 Released With Many Improvements For Steam Play Linux Gaming
OpenZFS 2.2.4 Released With Linux 6.8 Support
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k