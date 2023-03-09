Hangover 0.8.3 Released For Enjoying Windows x86/x86_64 Apps/Games On Linux ARM64
Hangover 0.8.3 is now available as the newest version for this open-source project started by several Wine developers to ease the pathway for running Windows x86/x86_64 games and applications on Linux under AArch64 (64-bit Arm) as well as other possible architectures like POWER9 and RISC-V.
Earlier this year the Hangover development was restarted following the Wine 8.0 release where the WoW64 support was made in good order for allowing 32-bit PE modules to call 64-bit Unix libraries. In turn this avoids the need on 32-bit Unix libraries for Wine with Windows x86 apps.
Last month saw Hangover 0.8.1 released as the first alpha release of this WoW64-focused software. Today marks the second Hangover release. As a reminder, Hangover makes use of Wine WoW64 plus an emulator like QEMU to run ARM32 binaries on x86_64, x86_64 or i386 binaries on ARM64, etc.
With today's Hangover 0.8.3 release there are various stability fixes as well as adding the wowarmhw.dll library for ARM32 emulation.
Downloads and more details on Hangover 0.8.3 via GitHub.
Earlier this week also marked the release of FEX 2303 as another solution to this problem and FEX-Emu is focused on running Linux x86/x86_64 binaries on AArch64 including the likes of Steam Play (Wine / Proton) for enjoying Windows apps/games more easily on 4-bit Arm.
