Hangover 0.8.1 Released To Run Some x86 Windows Apps On ARM64 Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 16 February 2023 at 05:00 PM EST. 4 Comments
WINE
Hangover 0.8.1 was released today as the newest version of this open-source software project that leverages Wine and QEMU for being able to run Windows x86/x64 applications on 64-bit Arm and other CPU architectures.

Hangover debuted several years ago initially to run Windows x64 software on ARM64 with QEMU and Wine. There's also been interest and work on other CPU architectures like Hangover for POWER9.

As written about earlier this month, Hangover was restarted now that WoW64 support in Wine is complete. The Hangover code has been rewritten to integrate the WoW64 and QEMU code to improve the 32-bit binaries on 64-bit hosts support. WoW64 in Wine is to allow 32-bit Portable Executable (PE) modules to call 64-bit Unix libraries for ultimately letting 32-bit Windows applications run without requiring 32-bit Unix libraries.

Hangover 0.8.1


Hangover 0.8.1 is out today as the first pre-release using the Wine 8.0 WoW64 code. The only listed feature is "running some x86 applications on arm64 and x86-64."

Those wanting to try out this Hangover can find it on GitHub.
