GhostBSD 24.01.1 Released: Based On FreeBSD 14, Many Improvements

GhostBSD as one of the few actively maintained desktop-focused BSD distributions is out with a new release this week.GhostBSD 24.01.1 has upgraded against the FreeBSD 14.0-STABLE codebase. There is also an improved Update Station for handling the upgrade experience from the FreeBSD 13.2 to FreeBSD 14.0 base. There is also GhostBSD build improvements in preparing for future enhancements, updated translations, fixing various bugs, security fixes, and other updates.

FreeBSD 14.0 released in late November with many hardware support improvements, OpenZFS 2.2 file-system support, initial WiFi 6 support, supporting up to 1024 CPU cores on AMD64 and ARM64 platforms, updated LLVM toolchain, and tons of other improvements. GhostBSD 24.01.1 now provides a nice FreeBSD 14 powered desktop experience built off the MATE desktop. Some other nice FreeBSD-based desktop projects include MidnightBSD and the in-development helloSystem inspired by macOS Downloads and more information on the new GhostBSD 24.01.1 release can be found via GhostBSD.org