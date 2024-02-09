Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
helloSystem Publishes New Experimental Build Based On FreeBSD 14.0
The helloSystem project aims to be the "macOS of BSDs" and is one of the few very interesting BSD desktop-focused projects at the moment. It's been nearly one year since the prior helloSystem 0.8.1 release based on FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE while today marks the most recent experimental snapshot as they work towards moving to the modern FreeBSD 14.0 base. I'm quite eager to check out the new helloSystem build given my early good impressions of this effort and hoping for the best from this project at a time when other desktop FreeBSD projects like PC-BSD have sadly faded away.
FreeBSD 14.0 delivers on better hardware support and other improvements to this leading BSD platform.
Those wanting to try out helloSystem's new experimental 14.0 release today for developers and testers can find it on GitHub complete with IMG and ISO builds for AMD64. Once the official release happens I'll be back around with a fresh review and benchmarks.