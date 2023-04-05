GTK 4.11.1 Released With Better Textures, Wayland Fractional Scaling
Following this week's Qt 6.5 LTS and Slint 1.0 Rust toolkit, debuting today is GTK 4.11.1 as the first development release of the new toolkit series in leading up to GTK 4.12.
Notable with GTK 4.11.1 is introducing initial support for Wayland fractional scaling that was just merged a few days ago.
GTK 4.11.1 has the initial Wayland fractional-scale protocol support. The support can be tested on this new development release when activated via the GDK_DEBUG=gl-fractional environment variable.
GTK 4.11.1 also has List View improvements to make the new GtkListView widgets more useful with GTK4, better textures support with GTK's OpenGL renderer, and a variety of other enhancements. GTK 4.11.1 represents just the start of the GTK 4.11 series development.
More details on the GTK 4.11.1 release via the GTK.org blog.
