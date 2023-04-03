Slint 1.0 Released As Rust-Focused Graphical Toolkit

3 April 2023
In addition to today marking the release of Qt 6.5 LTS, Slint 1.0 has been released as a Rust-focused graphical toolkit that also supports bindings for other programming languages. Slint aims to deliver efficient and fluid GUIs from embedded to desktop and features its own markup language.

Slint is the project previously known as the SixtyFPS toolkit focused on providing a fluid GUI toolkit with an emphasis on Rust language support. Slint's goals remain around being scalable, lightweight, intuitive, and offering native application support across platforms.

Slint 1.0 is implemented in Rust and represents three years of work by around fifty developers.

Slint UI demo rendered to WebAssembly in the browser.


For sustained development, Slint is licensed under the GPLv3 and a proprietary license. Moving ahead the Slint developers are working on a graphical editor for designers, native UI support for mobile apps, and supporting more programming languages like Python and Go.

More details on the Slint 1.0 release via the Slint blog. All of the open-source code and various platform binaries for Slint 1.0 are available from GitHub.
