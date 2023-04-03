Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Slint 1.0 Released As Rust-Focused Graphical Toolkit
Slint is the project previously known as the SixtyFPS toolkit focused on providing a fluid GUI toolkit with an emphasis on Rust language support. Slint's goals remain around being scalable, lightweight, intuitive, and offering native application support across platforms.
Slint 1.0 is implemented in Rust and represents three years of work by around fifty developers.
Slint UI demo rendered to WebAssembly in the browser.
For sustained development, Slint is licensed under the GPLv3 and a proprietary license. Moving ahead the Slint developers are working on a graphical editor for designers, native UI support for mobile apps, and supporting more programming languages like Python and Go.
More details on the Slint 1.0 release via the Slint blog. All of the open-source code and various platform binaries for Slint 1.0 are available from GitHub.