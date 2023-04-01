Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GTK & Blender Are The Latest Software Supporting Wayland Fractional Scaling
While not making it for this week's Blender 3.5 but rather Blender 3.6 this summer, Blender has added support for Wayland's fractional-scale protocol to allow for better UI scaling than the existing integer-based scaling.
This commit to Blender on Friday explained, "Previously, fractional scaling was detected but set an integer buffer scale which the compositor would down-scale causing blurry output. Now the fractional scaling interface is used when available to set the DPI and set the internal buffers size & viewport transformation to ensure 1:1 pixels from Blender to the Wayland output. Tested to work with multiple monitors with mixed fractional/non-fractional scale."
Meanwhile this morning the GTK merge request was opened and already merged for adding fractional-scale support. Benjamin Otte commented in the MR, "April fools! No, really. The fractional scale protocol is just a way to track the surface scale, but not a way to draw fractional content. This commit uses it for that, so that we don't rely on tracking outputs. This also allows magnifiers etc to send us a larger (integer) scale if they would like that, that is not represented by the outputs."