GTK & Blender Are The Latest Software Supporting Wayland Fractional Scaling

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 1 April 2023 at 08:51 AM EDT. 4 Comments
The Blender open-source 3D modeling software as well as the GTK toolkit are the latest open-source projects this week ironing out support for Wayland's fractional scaling protocol.

While not making it for this week's Blender 3.5 but rather Blender 3.6 this summer, Blender has added support for Wayland's fractional-scale protocol to allow for better UI scaling than the existing integer-based scaling.

This commit to Blender on Friday explained, "Previously, fractional scaling was detected but set an integer buffer scale which the compositor would down-scale causing blurry output. Now the fractional scaling interface is used when available to set the DPI and set the internal buffers size & viewport transformation to ensure 1:1 pixels from Blender to the Wayland output. Tested to work with multiple monitors with mixed fractional/non-fractional scale."

GTK Wayland fractional scaling


Meanwhile this morning the GTK merge request was opened and already merged for adding fractional-scale support. Benjamin Otte commented in the MR, "April fools! No, really. The fractional scale protocol is just a way to track the surface scale, but not a way to draw fractional content. This commit uses it for that, so that we don't rely on tracking outputs. This also allows magnifiers etc to send us a larger (integer) scale if they would like that, that is not represented by the outputs."
