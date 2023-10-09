GNOME Merge Requests Opened That Would Drop X.Org Session Support

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 9 October 2023 at 06:39 AM EDT.
A set of merge requests were opened that would effectively drop X.Org (X11) session support for the GNOME desktop and once that code is removed making it a Wayland-only desktop environment.

Going along with Fedora 40 looking to disable the GNOME X11 session support (and also making KDE Plasma 6 Wayland-only for Fedora), upstream GNOME is evaluating the prospect of disabling and then removing their X11 session support.

This merge request would remove the X11 session targets within gnome-session:
"This is the first step towards deprecating the x11 session, the systemd targets are removed, but the x11 functionality is still there in so you can restore the x11 session by installing the targets in the appropriate place on your own.

X11 has been receiving less and less testing. We have been defaulting to the wayland session since 2016 and it's about time we drop the x11 session completely.

Let's remove the targets this cycle and maybe carry on with removing rest of the x11 session code next cycle."

That was followed by this merge request that would land later on -- more than likely, one cycle later -- for actually removing the X11 session code. Dropping that code would lighten up gnome-session by 3.6k lines of code directly.

GNOME drop X11 draft


Some concerns were raised already how this could impact downstream desktops like Budgie and Pantheon that haven't yet fully transitioned over to Wayland. In any event we'll see where the discussions lead but it's sure looking like 2024 will be the year that GNOME goes Wayland-only.
