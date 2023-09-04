Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Fedora 40 Looks To Offer KDE Plasma 6 Desktop, Drop The KDE X11 Session
Plasma 6.0 continues progressing well upstream and the developers are aiming for a release in early February of the Plasma 6.0 desktop, KDE Frameworks 6.0, and the initial KDE Gears update.
With Fedora Linux 40 aiming for release before the end of April, it's not too surprising this leading-edge Linux distribution is looking at shipping KDE Plasma 6 packages considering it should be out in early February. A change proposal was filed today for offering KDE Plasma 6 in Fedora 40. Fedora developers are planning to take it a step further and at the same time drop the KDE X11 session since the X.Org Server is deprecated since RHEL 9.0, the graphics fallback modes are Wayland-friendly via SimpleDRM, and the NVIDIA driver support has improved.
See the Fedora Wiki for more details on the KDE Plasma 6.0 plans for the Fedora 40 cycle. This change proposal still needs to be approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, which presumably will give the go-ahead assuming Plasma 6.0 releases on schedule.