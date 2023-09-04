Fedora 40 Looks To Offer KDE Plasma 6 Desktop, Drop The KDE X11 Session

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 13 September 2023 at 01:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA
Fedora developers are looking at offering KDE Plasma 6.0 and KDE Frameworks 6 in next year's Fedora 40 release. With the upgrade to Plasma 6 it's also planned by the Fedora packagers to drop support for the KDE X11 session -- thereby just leaving the KDE on Wayland session.

Plasma 6.0 continues progressing well upstream and the developers are aiming for a release in early February of the Plasma 6.0 desktop, KDE Frameworks 6.0, and the initial KDE Gears update.

With Fedora Linux 40 aiming for release before the end of April, it's not too surprising this leading-edge Linux distribution is looking at shipping KDE Plasma 6 packages considering it should be out in early February. A change proposal was filed today for offering KDE Plasma 6 in Fedora 40. Fedora developers are planning to take it a step further and at the same time drop the KDE X11 session since the X.Org Server is deprecated since RHEL 9.0, the graphics fallback modes are Wayland-friendly via SimpleDRM, and the NVIDIA driver support has improved.

Fedora + KDE Plasma 6 proposal


See the Fedora Wiki for more details on the KDE Plasma 6.0 plans for the Fedora 40 cycle. This change proposal still needs to be approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, which presumably will give the go-ahead assuming Plasma 6.0 releases on schedule.
2 Comments
Related News
Thunderbird 115 Will Be Rolling Out To Fedora Users
Fedora Workstation 39 Planning To Drop Custom Qt Theming
Upgraded GNU Compiler Toolchain Approved For Fedora 39
Fedora Asahi Remix Coming For Fedora Linux On Apple Silicon Hardware
DNF5 Isn't Ready For Fedora 39 - Now Delayed To Fedora 41
Fedora Looking To Better Alert Server Administrators Around Firmware Updates
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Linux 6.6 Enables Tracking Per-CPU Cgroup CPU Usage Stats
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6