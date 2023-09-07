KDE Frameworks 6 & Qt6'ed Gear Apps Will Release Alongside Plasma 6.0 In February

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 7 September 2023
Going along with KDE Plasma 6.0 releasing in early February will also be the Qt6-based KDE Gear applications and KDE Frameworks 6 happening in-sync.

It was pretty much assumed that at least KDE Frameworks 6.0 would release alongside Plasma 6.0, while now there is additional clarity that both Qt6-based Gear apps and KDE Frameworks 6 (KF6) will release alongside Plasma 6.0.

Adding clarity to the recent blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham around the Plasma 6.0 release plan for February, KDE developer David Edmundson posted to the kde-devel list some additional context:
"Following on from the last Akademy we checked where we were with our development progress in a meeting and settled on the following plan for all 3 major parts:

- In KDE Gear master will be open for Qt6 code to land for those ready to move. Not all apps need to port.

- The KDE Gear release will move by 2 months to allow for the extra time needed for testing initial Qt6 changes

- An Alpha will be made in November (a soft freeze in Plasma terms)

- Betas/RCs will be made throughout December and January (3 releases, 3 weeks apart)

- Final release of all 3 major parts in sync in February

Due to the delay of KDE Gear by an additional patch release of 23.08 will be made."

Thus an exciting winter ahead in the KDE space in working towards this major open-source desktop release in February.

Those eager to help in testing the new code can easily do so by trying out KDE Neon Experimental.
1 Comment
